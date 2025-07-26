KOICA Cambodia Office Hosts Pre-Departure Orientation for Scholarship Awardees



Phnom penh: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Cambodia Office held a pre-departure orientation for four Cambodian government officials who have been awarded fully funded master’s degree scholarships under KOICA’s Scholarship Programme 2025 Phase 1.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event featured welcome remarks from Ms. Choi Moon Jung, Country Director of the KOICA Cambodia Office, who congratulated the scholarship awardees. Ms. Choi extended her congratulations to the officials from the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, encouraging them to maintain their health throughout their training.





She emphasized that the host universities are leading institutions in their fields and hoped the trainees would gain valuable knowledge and experience, returning with insights to contribute to Cambodia’s development. Ms. Choi highlighted KOICA’s strategic efforts, citing a study conducted last year that enhanced support for Cambodian officials. She credited alumni support and called on them to share their experiences to help others succeed.





KOICA, with its mission to support human resource development in partner countries, invites talented Cambodians to gain advanced knowledge to contribute to Cambodia’s socio-economic development. As part of KOICA’s CIAT initiative, the programme shares Korea’s development experience by offering opportunities to study at leading Korean universities.





The KOICA Scholarship Programme is one of the Republic of Korea’s prestigious, fully funded scholarship schemes offered to partner countries. Since its inception in Cambodia in 1994, the programme has helped build Cambodia’s future leaders by equipping them with skills and knowledge to address long-term development priorities.





During the orientation, the KOICA Cambodia Office introduced the degree programmes and provided guidance on the KOICA Fellowship Programme. The session covered living and studying in Korea, the Code of Conduct on Integrity, and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, including a video presentation. Participants also heard from a former alumnus, Mr. Suon Sorinda, who shared his experience completing a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Development.





KOICA remains committed to strengthening Cambodia’s human resources by fostering future leaders equipped with knowledge, skills, and international experience.

