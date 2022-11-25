KOICA, Preah Ang Duong Hospital, and CAMKAA Organise Social Activity at Green Bethel Community

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) together with the Preah Ang Duong Hospital (PADH), and the Cambodia-Korea Alumni Association (CAMKAA) organised the “Social Activity” in Green Bethel Community, Khan Dangkor of Phnom Penh on Nov. 25.

According to a press release of KOICA Cambodia Office, the event was attended Mr. Rho Hyunjun, Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, H.E. Im Sour, President of CAMKAA, Mr. Nong Manith, Deputy Director of PADH, Mr. Moon Kyoungmin, Team Leader of KOICA’s Soksabay Team, and Mr. Hwang Kyucheol, Head of Green Bethel Centre, 25 KOICA Volunteers, 16 doctors and nurses from PADH, Green Bethel Community, students, and village people with a total of around 300 participants participated in the Social Activity.

The social activities were held under collaboration between local governments, Phnom Penh Capital Hall (PPCH), and Green Bethel Community (NGO).

Also during the event, Soksabay team of KOICA volunteers and CAMKAA members carried out activities together such as providing some donations, decorating on face for children, taking express photo, playing with soap bubbles, repairing pumping well, and painting murals on wall, playing sport game competition, playing popular games, providing education materials, echo bags, and snacks, and providing environmental hygiene education, and providing lunch boxes for students.

In addition, doctors and nurses from PADH will provide consultation service and also medical treatment to around 100 patients who have disease of eyes, and ears, nose, and throat (ENT), and general diseases in this Green Bethel Community.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nong Manith said this was the first time that Preah Ang Duong Hospital worked with KOICA on the social activity. He looked forward to working with KOICA for the 2nd and 3rd time of this kind of “Social Activity” in the future.

For his part, Mr. Rho Hyunjun spoke highly of the social activity, saying that this initiative was the strong partnership and cooperation between KOICA Cambodia Office, Preah Ang Duong Hospital, CAMKAA, and Green Bethel Community.

In addition, he mentioned that “KOICA will continuously support the Government and the people of Cambodia, to make the country more beautiful and better place to live in”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press