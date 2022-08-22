KOICA & Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre to Provide Training Programme for Preah Ang Duong Hospital

Two more participants from the Preah Ang Duong Hospital will pursue their study in the Republic of Korea for the “Invitational Training Programme-Medical Equipment and Facility Managers” under the “Project for Capacity Building of Ears Nose Throat (ENT) Centre in Preah Ang Doung Hospital” from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, 2022.

They are scheduled to leave Cambodia for the Republic of Korea on Aug. 23, according to a press release of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The goal of this 14-day training programme is to improve knowledge and management skill regarding medical equipment and facility management in the hospital through a)-Capacity building of facility management (safety, maintenance, long-term facility utilisation plan, etc.), and b)-Capacity building of medical equipment management (Medical equipment maintenance).

In order to facilitate this training, KOICA Cambodia Office held a pre-departure orientation for them on Aug. 19, 2022. The pre-departure orientation is to ease the entry of Cambodian participants into Korean culture and enable them to make the most of their life in the Republic of Korea. On the occasion, KOICA provided the needed topics about 1)-information about Korea, 2)-course information, and 3)-code of conduct on integrity & sexual harassment.

In the year 2022, KOICA already invited six doctors from Preah Ang Duong Hospital to attend a training course on “Invitation Training Program-Doctor” in the Republic of Korea from May 11 to May 31 (21 days) for 3 doctors, and from May 11 to June 9 (30 days) for 3 other doctors. KOICA also invited one more doctor and seven nurses from the Preah Ang Duong Hospital to pursue their study in the Republic of Korea to the “Invitational Training Programme- Nurse” from July 10 to 23 (14 days). And there will be another invitational training programme for five management staffs from Preah Ang Duong Hospital including director of hospital from Sept. 21 to 27 (7days).

Mr. Kim Kwang Wook, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office joined and congratulated the Cambodian doctor and nurses. He also requested the participants to avail this excellent opportunity to learn about Korea’s development during their stay and to share their experience in Cambodia for sustainable development. Then, Mr. Hort Sroeu, Senior Programme Specialist, and Mr. Ha Jun Seung, Young Professional of KOICA Cambodia Office, briefly reported on the above-mentioned topics of pre-departure orientation.

All participants who took part in the pre-departure orientation showed their gratitude to KOICA and Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre for support and they showed a high level of participation and commitment throughout the course to promote capacity building for a broad understanding of training program for nurse.

