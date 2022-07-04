KOICA to Offer Second-year Online Course on Cambodia Court Administration Improvement

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Cambodia Office will organise next week a training course on “Cambodia Court Administration Improvement (Cambodia)” to enhance court administration services and strengthen the capabilities to build an electronic administration system in Cambodia.

The online training course, to be held from July 4 to 13, will be attended by 20 mid-level officials from Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Court Administration Secretariat.

On July 1, KOICA conducted an online pre-orientation to introduce the participants about the course flow.

According to a KOICA’s press release, this intensive training course is designed to provide Korea’s experiences as reference for Cambodia’s legal and Judicial sector, to assist in the improvement and modernisation of the court administration system in Cambodia, and to help reinforce responsibility and ethical awareness of legal and judicial officials.

The Cambodian participants have also prepared a country report by analysing the current issues and major challenges the country is facing, said the source, adding that it is part of the Action Plan building process in which participants will get involved throughout the training programme.

In Cambodia, it continued, KOICA works in several technical areas on various programmes and projects that substantially impact Cambodia’s development such as improving students’ nutrition and wellbeing, strengthening teacher capacity, public health, agriculture and health infrastructure, and innovation.

“KOICA will continue to support and implement programmes in Cambodia that target the development of human resources,” reaffirmed the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press