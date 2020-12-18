Korea Extends Further Assistance to Cambodia to Combat COVID-19

The Government of the Republic of Korea has donated more medical equipment to the Ministry of Health, aiming to assist the COVID-19 detection to ensure the country’s safety as well as to contribute to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

The hand-over ceremony was held here on Dec. 18, under the presidency of H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, H.E. Park Heung-Kyeong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia, Mr. Rho Hyun-Jun, KOICA Country Director, Dr. Kim Sang-Gyeun, KOFIH Country Representative, and Ms. Lee Hye-Kyung, Country Director of EDCF.

The donation was made through 4 agencies such as Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Korea Foundation for International Health Care (KOFIH), Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and ASEAN Cooperation Fund.

The donated items include Walk-Through Booths and Negative Pressure Carriers, Portable X-rays, Patient Monitoring Systems, Prevention Sterilisers, RT-PCR COVID-19 Test Kits, Viral transport Medium & Dual Swab kits, RT PCR Machine & Nucleic acid extractors, and PPE (Protecting suite, goggle, face shield, nitrile gloves).

H.E. Park Heung-Kyeong said that the Republic of Korea has joined hands with Cambodia to fight against COVID-19 via various activities such as KOICA’s ABC Programme (Agenda for Building Resilience Against COVID-19) and activities of KOFIH, EDCF and ASEAN Cooperation Fund.

H.E. Ambassador added that Health is one of main pillars in Korea Country Partnership Strategy.

H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng expressed appreciation to the Republic of Korea that always provides support timely in need of Cambodia.

H.E. Minister underlined that the walk-through booth and negative pressure carrier as well as other equipment are very useful and they are what Cambodia needs for this situation.

He emphasised that this is not the first donation that the Republic of Korea provides to Cambodia to combat COVID-19. So far, KOICA has also donated masks and other equipment to the National Pediatric Hospital and Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press