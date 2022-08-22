Korea Helps Strengthen Cambodian Nurses’ Capabilities

The Ministry of Health and Preah Ang Duong Hospital in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre have organised the “1st Preah Ang Duong Hospital Nursing Conference” to strengthen Cambodian nurses’ capabilities.

The conference, held at Raffles Hotel Le Royal on Aug. 20, was presided over by H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, Mr. Rho Hyunjun, Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, H.E. Professor Lou Lykheang, Director of Preah Ang Duong Hospital, and Professor Yoo Byung Wook, Project Manager, Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre.

Many related entities and distinguished guests including the representatives from the Ministry of Health, KOICA, Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the representatives from five national hospitals: Preach Ang Duong Hospital, National Pediatric Hospital, Preah Kossamak Hospital, Calmette Hospital, and Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital with a total of around 200 participants.

According to a presse release of KOICA AKP received this afternoon, the objective of the conference is to seek ways to check the five national hospitals’ nurse system and strengthen their capabilities after the end of COVID-19, and to share knowledge through inviting nursing specialists from Soonchunhyang University Medical Centre from the Republic of Korea to share their knowledge and experience with participants.

In his congratulatory remarks, Mr. Rho Hyunjun spoke highly of the conference, saying that the KOICA’s priority is Cambodia’s health sector.

In addition, he mentioned that “As a part of its efforts to improve quality of and access to public health care, KOICA has successfully established 3 buildings of two national hospitals: 1)-Cambodia-Korea Friendship Building at the National Pediatric Hospital, and 2)- Eye and ENT Buildings at Preah Ang Duong Hospital, 3 buildings of 3 provincial hospitals: 1)-Maternal and Child Medical Centre in Siem Reap Provincial Hospital, 2)-Batheay Referral Hospital, and 3)-the Korea-Cambodia Friendship Hospital in Kampong Chhnang, and also the construction of 5 Maternal Child Health Centres in Mondulkiri and Rattanakiri provinces”.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng expressed thanks to KOICA, the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea for their technical, material and financial support for Cambodia’s health sector.

The Government of the Republic of Korea, through KOICA, has provided US$8 million to Cambodia for the project “Capacity Building of Ears Nose Throat (ENT) Centre in Preah Ang Duong Hospital” with implementation period from 2018 to 2022. A five-story of new ENT building was constructed in Preah Ang Duong Hospital and installed with advanced equipment for diagnosis, treatment and operation, to help improve medical service of hospital.

Besides upgrading physical infrastructure, the capacity of specialist doctors and staffs were advanced via provision of in-service training programme and transferring advanced knowledge and sharing experience from Korean doctors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press