Korea Provides US$7 Million to Promote ICT Capacity for Regional Teacher Training Centres and Lower Secondary Education

The Government of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has decided to provide US$7 million to enhance the ICT capacity building for Regional Teacher Training Centres and Lower Secondary Education in Cambodia, according to a KOICA press release issued recently.

The official signing ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday between H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) and Mr. Rho Hyunjun, Country Director of KOICA.

The major thrust of the project is to support MoEYS’s effort to enhance teacher qualification in ICT education, mainly focused on Regional Teacher Training Centres and Lower Secondary Schools in Kampong Cham, Prey Veng, Takeo, and Kandal provinces, said the same source.

Through this project, KOICA aims to provide a Master’s degree scholarship programme for teacher educators, improve current ICT curriculum and textbook development, and enhance the ICT education environment as well as support the ICT leading schools in the above four provinces, it continued.

In this ceremony, Mr. Rho Hyunjun mentioned that KOICA hopes this project will contribute to the improvement of Cambodia’s ICT education and contribute to Cambodia’s Rectangular Strategy target, Human Resource Development through the strengthening of the quality of education, science and technology.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press