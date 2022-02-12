Korean Peninsula: Cambodian PM Calls for Swift Conclusion of Peace Treaty

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has urged for an urgent conclusion of a Peace Treaty for a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“I personally urge the two Koreas and other parties concerned to swiftly conclude a Peace Treaty so that permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula can be guaranteed,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in his opening remarks at the World Summit 2022 held under the theme “Toward Peace on the Korean Peninsula” in Seoul, the Republic of Korea this morning.

“This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Korea War started on June 25, 1950. The war ended with an armistice agreement, not a permanent peace treaty, on July 27, 1953. Although peace efforts have been forged over the decades, unfortunately, a peace treaty has not yet been reached. Therefore, it is high time to conclude a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula. We urgently need an end-of-war declaration for the Korean Peninsula,” he underlined.

The Cambodian Premier also called upon all stakeholders to continuously foster trust-based cooperation and people-centred partnership building towards a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.

The World Summit 2022 has brought together distinguished leaders and experts from different sectors from more than 100 countries to share their thoughts, wisdom, and vision on peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the Asia Pacific region. “We also have a one-million-person rally for a peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Summit will deliver two key outcome documents, namely, the Seoul Resolution 2022 on “Toward Sustainable Peace and Prosperity on the Korean Peninsula” and the initiative on “Two States Toward One Nation: One Peninsula, One People, One Culture”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press