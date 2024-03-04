

The Kouprey is possibly extinct but remains the national animal of Cambodia, said USAID Morodok Baitang in a news release on Mar.. 3.

The release highlighted that a Cambodian football team was named “Kouprey,’ but little does one know that Kouprey has been designated as the national animal of Cambodia since 1960.

Listed as Critically Endangered in the IUCN Red List, Kouprey, scientifically known as Bos Sauveli, is a mysterious and enigmatic wild cattle species native to Southeast Asia.

One fascinating fact about the Kouprey is its elusive nature, as it is often referred to as the “Forest Ox” due to its preference for dense forest habitats, it added.

Despite being the national animal of Cambodia, the Kouprey is seldom seen and remains one of the most mysterious large mammals in the world.

Moreover, the Kouprey holds the title of being one of the least known large mammals in the world, with very few confirmed sightings in recent decades.

Despite extensive efforts to study and conserve this species, inclu

ding expeditions into remote forested areas, the Kouprey continues to evade researchers and conservationists.

Its mysterious nature and scarcity in the wild add an air of intrigue and fascination to this iconic and elusive species.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse