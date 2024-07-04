KPN WANTS YSS TO LEAD YOUTH VOLUNTEERING – AARON



The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) wants Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) to be appointed as a leader in youth volunteering in the country, said Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

For that purpose, Aaron said KPN will work with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Malaysian University Volunteer Council so that YSS can provide support services to the development of student volunteers at the level of higher education institutions (IPTs) through credit co-curricular programmes.

“Volunteering should be the essence of social integration that can be used to increase the capacity and development of the community.

“The volunteer culture among the younger generation needs to be strengthened because it can increase the spirit of love for the country and mutual respect between races in this country,” he said when speaking at the launching ceremony of YSS Green Summer Volunteer Campaign (GSCV) Student Volunteer Mission to Vietnam 2024 here today.

Aaron said a total of 50 IPT students who are part

icipating in the mission will leave for Vietnam today and will be in the country until August 9.

He said, all the volunteers will be sent to four different locations namely Thoi An Ward, Phuoc Loc Commune, Tan Nhut Commune and An Nhon Tay to work hand in hand in carrying out volunteer activities with Vietnamese volunteers.

‘Among the main projects that have been identified are building friendship houses, upgrading roads, renovating agricultural parks, building landscaping in community areas and planting trees,” he said.

He said that the participation and involvement of students in activities based on volunteerism can produce patriotically enthusiastic youth and goodwill in line with the new theme of the mission which is ‘Volunteering the Pillar of Unity’.

GSCV which has been organised since 1994 has involved the participation of over 100,000 youths every year who participate in volunteering and community programmes for a month.

Meanwhile, in the press conference, Aaron said the draft Harmony Charter is n

ow in the final stage before being launched this year.

“It is being finalised and we are planning many Harmony Tour programmes now,” he said.

On March 20, Aaron was reported to have said that KPN together with the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia is studying the charter and will bring the proposal up to achieve prosperity as desired in the concept of MADANI Malaysia.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency