Kroch Chmar-Stung Trang Historic Bridge to be Completed Soon

The construction of a historic bridge across the Mekong River, linking Kroch Chmar district with Stung Trang district of Kampong Cham province, will be completed soon as it reached now 96.49 percent.

H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport made the update at the ministry’s annual meeting held here on Feb. 16 to review its achievements in 2020 and set forth new goals for 2021.

Once completed, the bridge will contribute significantly to the livelihood and economy of the locals through better transport connectivity.

The area was the origin of Cambodian troops that freed Cambodia from the dark Khmer Rouge period and enabled systems for solid development and growth of the country as seen these days.

With an approximate cost of nearly US$57 million, the bridge will stretch 1,131 metres long with 13.5 metre width.

The construction of the bridge was launched on Feb. 9, 2018 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

