KRT PROGRESSING INTO BUSINESS TO BOOST COMMUNITY ECONOMIES



KUALA LUMPUR, Efforts are being made to mobilise the Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT) into projects that can boost the economies of the community.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a Facebook post, announced that the economic projects undertaken by KRT have led to successes such as the Food Sales project, Mee Kuning Basah project, Kampung Saga chicken farming project, shop lot rental services project and pineapple plantation project.

‘This empowerment makes KRT the main driver and connector that can enhance the economy of the KRT itself,’ he said.

Through an infographic shared in the post, he highlighted the success of the Food Sales Project by KRT Lorong Haji Da in Kuala Terengganu since 2022, generating a profit of RM70,000 annually.

Additionally, the Mee Kuning Basah Project by KRT Taman Wawasan Victoria in Tawau, Sabah, has been estimated to generate over RM40,000 in profits annually since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Kampung Saga chicken farming project in Melaka has achieved a profit of RM

14,000 annually, RM12,000 from the shop lot rental services project in Perak, and RM10,000 from the pineapple plantation project in Hulu Terengganu.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency