“Kun Khmer” to Replace “Muay” at SEA Games 2023

Cambodia has announced to officially introduce the term "Kun Khmer" instead of "Muay" for boxing competition at the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia.

The update was shared recently by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

Using the word of "Kun Khmer" serves as an honour for Cambodia as the host of the games.

CAMSOC has already sent formal letters to all ASEAN member countries on the change.

Thirty-seven (37) sports and a demonstration sport have been officially listed for the SEA Games 2023 and other 13 for the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games from May 5 to 17, 2023 and from Jun. 1 to 10, 2023 respectively, under the motto “Sport: Live in Peace”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press