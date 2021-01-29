Labour and Commercial Courts in the Pipeline to Promote Investors’ Confidence

Cambodia is working to establish specialised labour and commercial courts – a move seen as bases to further build investors’ confidence in the country.

The decisions for the creation of the new courts expected to be online this year were signed by Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith and circulated recently.

The establishment of the courts also intend to further improve the quality of Cambodia’s justice system.

Once operating, the courts will allow specialised court case management and contribute to addressing court case backlog being faced by Cambodia.

