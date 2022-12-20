LambdaTest launches #LambdaTestYourBusiness holiday season campaign

The campaign includes a fun game, e-cards, memes, and much more! Also, prizes and offers are up for grabs.

San Francisco, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest , the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched the #LambdaTestYourBusiness holiday season campaign. The campaign will include a fun ‘LambdaTest Bug Squasher’ game, e-cards, self-made memes, and, more importantly, contestants also stand a chance to win prizes and exclusive offers.

The LambdaTest Bug Squasher game is a fun take on the frustrations that development teams face when they have to ‘squash’ countless bugs that seem to appear from everywhere in the product. Players can swat bugs appearing on a computer screen while ensuring they don’t swat a bomb! Top scorers have a chance to win an Amazon Echo dot.

Participants can also test their creativity by coming up with memes related to the tester/developer world. A lucky winner will be chosen based on the social media engagement of the meme and will receive a goodie. That’s not all, participants can send across e-cards to their colleagues and mentors to spread the holiday cheer.

“The #LambdaTestYourBusiness campaign is a small attempt from LambdaTest to bring in the holiday cheer to testers and developers who work hard around the year to give us all a worthy digital experience. The holidays are peak season for most businesses and hence for testers and developers. The game, memes, and e-cards are intended to bring a smile to their faces and spread some much-needed warmth in these busy times. This campaign also sets tone for the new year that will see new initiatives and campaigns from LambdaTest,” said Jay Singh, cofounder, LambdaTest. “While they are busy squashing bugs or making memes we have exciting offers and gifts to give away. The idea is really simple- testers and developers deserve to relax and let the heavy lifting be done by a reliable, scalable, secure, and fast test execution and orchestration platform so that customers can enjoy a seamless digital experience. All they’ve got to do is #LambdaTestYourBusiness.”

LambdaTest has also recently launched HyperExecute , a next-gen smart test execution and orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

To experience the campaign, visit: https://www.lambdatest. com/holidayseason-2022

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

For further information please contact the LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com.