Lantronix Announces SmartEdge Partner Program Award Winners

SmartEdge Partner Program Winners Are Tech Data, SHI, Presidio, Atlantik, Arki, Data Equipment, Acromax, Rahi System India and Enthu Technology Sdn. Bhd.

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced the winners of its SmartEdge™ Partner Program Awards. The awards were given at Lantronix’s 2021 SmartEdge Partner Summit held virtually on June 23, 2021.

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program Awards were given to winners in three categories: Distribution Partner, StrategicEdge Partner and Edge Partner covering three regions: North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific.

The winners are:

North America

North America Distributor Partner of the Year: Tech Data

North America StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Edge Partner of the Year: Presidio

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)

EMEA Distributor Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik

EMEA StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Arki Technology

EMEA Edge Partner of the Year: Data Equipment

Asia Pacific (APAC)

APAC Distributor Partner of the Year: Acromax

APAC StrategicEdge Partner of the Year: Rahi Systems, India

APAC Edge Partner of the Year: Enthu Technology Sdn. Bhd.

“We are pleased to honor the SmartEdge Partner Program winners, all of which have exceeded our program requirements and expectations in driving sales and building long-term relationships with our mutual customers,” said Roger Holliday, VP of WW Sales at Lantronix.

SmartEdge Partner Program One-Year Anniversary

Lantronix celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new SmartEdge Partner Program in April 2021. “The Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program has attracted the industry’s top channel partners,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “With our SmartEdge Program, our channel partners offer Lantronix’s integrated offering of software, hardware and service solutions, providing their customers with everything they need to build robust, secure connectivity-based solutions.”

Lantronix Named to CRN Partner Program Guide

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program has been named to the industry’s leading partner program guide, the CRN Partner Program Guide. Published by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, this annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 2021 Partner Program Guide is online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About the SmartEdge Partner Program

Lantronix’s SmartEdge™ Partner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit www.lantronix.com/partners.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ lantronix.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG and ConsoleFlow are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

[email protected]

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

[email protected]

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488