Lantronix Out-of-Band Management Solutions Ensure Secure Remote Access for Data Centers and Distributed Workplaces

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) solutions are being used by organizations worldwide to ensure secure remote access and management of global networks and data centers.

“System uptime and security are critical to business success. A lapse in either of these can be a significant hit to a company’s bottom line,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Designed to keep communications secure, our out-of-band and remote access products are key components of a resilient architecture.”

Retail Chain: Enable 24/7 Remote Access

A leading global grocery retailer uses Lantronix’s OOBM solutions in retail sites globally to ensure 24×7 access to critical network infrastructure and to ensure uptime. With thousands of retail outlets, large and small, with few or no IT staff on site, our OOBM solution enables the centralized IT team to more efficiently manage and maintain its critical network infrastructure.

Data Center: Ensure Remote Access and Management

A leading software company uses Lantronix’s OOBM solutions in its global data center footprint to ensure remote access and management of key network and systems resources. Uptime is critical for its data center operations worldwide, and with its senior staff often located offsite, it is important to ensure that they can remotely access and manage infrastructure at all times, in all situations. OOBM ensures secure remote control for maintenance and upkeep while maintaining a low resource overhead. It also gives its management and IT team peace of mind knowing they will have access in emergency situations.

Branch Offices: Empower Remote Maintenance and Management

A major university uses Lantronix’s OOBM solutions to maintain continuity to system resources across its multiple branch locations. Complicated to manage, these locations have no IT staff on site and limited network infrastructure from multiple vendors. Using OOBM allows for secure remote maintenance of these sites and reduces the need for any engineer visits, enabling a small IT team to efficiently monitor a large number of sites.

Remote Sites: Facilitate Centrally Located Management

A global bank uses OOBM solutions across thousands of ATMs to ensure uptime and security for this key part of its network infrastructure. Due to the large volume and remote locations of these sites and the critical nature of their function, the bank relies on OOBM to allow a centrally located IT team to manage, monitor and ultimately fix any problems that arise. This ensures maximum uptime, reduces the need for onsite ATM management and cuts engineering time.

“Used in a variety of industries ranging from retail and financial to technology and higher education, Lantronix’s innovative Out-of-Band Management solutions empower centralized IT teams to securely and remotely manage thousands of locations to ensure uptime of critical network infrastructure,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “When coupled with ConsoleFlow, our single pane of glass SaaS platform, it is easier than ever before to monitor and manage the growing complexity of scale and geographical diversity of our customer’s modern day deployments.”

Lantronix’s Out-of-Band Management Solutions

Data Center Solutions : Lantronix’s in-band and out-of-band management solutions for IT equipment in data centers, network edges, co-locations, remote sites, branch offices and engineering test labs, providing an alternative path to network devices when the primary network is down.

Branch Office/Remote Management Solutions : Lantronix’s branch office management solutions provide real-time visibility and control over branch office and remote site IT equipment securely and quickly allowing ensuring business continuity during unplanned network outages and cyber security attacks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware, and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ lantronix .

