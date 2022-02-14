Lao and Singapore Foreign Ministers to Visit Cambodia Next Week

Lao Foreign Minister H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith and Singapore Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan will pay an official visit to Cambodia and to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) from Feb. 15 to 17.

The visit will be made at the invitation of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, according to two separate press releases of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this afternoon.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will pay separate courtesy calls on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and hold bilateral meetings with their Cambodian counterpart H.E. Prak Sokhonn, during which various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concerns will be discussed.

H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith will be received in a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace, while H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan is expected to have separate meetings with H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment, and H.E. Hun Many, Chairman of the Commission on Education, Youths, Sports, Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism of the National Assembly of Cambodia.

The visit of the Lao and Singapore foreign ministers to Cambodia will further advance and deepen the existing good relations and cooperation for the mutual benefits of Cambodia-Laos and Cambodia-Singapore.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press