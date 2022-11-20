Lao NA President to Pay an Official and Friendly Visit to Cambodia

A high-level delegation of the National Assembly (NA) of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic led by its President H.E. Saysomphone PHOMVIHANE will pay an official and friendly visit to Cambodia on Nov. 25-26, 2022, after attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Phnom Penh.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the NA of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Cambodian NA General Secretariat, H.E. Saysomphone PHOMVIHANE will be received in a royal audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The Lao NA president will pay separate courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chum, President of the Senate of Cambodia and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister.

Besides, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, Samdech Heng Samrin to discuss the strengthening of the friendship and cooperation between both countries’ legislative bodies.

After the bilateral talks, both leaders will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two NAs, and witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation MoU between the two NA General Secretariats.

Besides, the high-level delegation of Lao NA will lay wreaths and pay tribute at the National Independence Monument and the Royal Commemorative Statue of His Majesty the late King-Father, Samdech Preah Sihanouk (Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh), and visit Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press