Lao Prime Minister Begins Two-day Official Visit in Cambodia

Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) H.E. Dr. Phankham Viphavanh started his two-day official visit in Cambodia this morning, at the invitation Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

H.E. Dr. Phankham Viphavanh was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and H.E. Ms. Soeung Rathchavy, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in the Kingdom, H.E. Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will be granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace.

The Lao Premier will also pay courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, it pointed out.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen and H.E. Dr. Phankham Viphavanh will hold a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, including the post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interests and concerns, the same source said.

H.E. Dr. Phankham Viphavanh will also lay wreathes at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia, it added.

The official visit of H.E. Dr. Phankham Viphavanh to Cambodia during the reopening of the Kingdom will contribute to further consolidating the bonds of traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity, good neighbourliness, long-lasting comprehensive strategic partnership and close cooperation between the two countries, as well as to enhancing the cooperation within the ASEAN framework for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press