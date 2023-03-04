Laos Committed to Attracting More Visitors to Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, Laos is committed to investing in tourism, including direct flight connection to Cambodia’s coastal areas, and encouraging more investors to Cambodia.

Mr. Wei Qianjiang, Chairman of Alpha Data Technology Lao Sole Co., Ltd. and Representative of Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism to Laos, shared the note in a meeting on Feb. 3 with H.E. Thong Khon, Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Thong Khon recalled Mr. Wei Qianjiang on a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart H.E. Phankham Viphavanh and spoke highly of potential tourism and connectivity between the two countries.

The minister encouraged the representative to help encourage tour operators in Laos to include tour packages for Laotians and Chinese tourists to visit Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and coastal provinces of Cambodia.

Mr. Wei Qianjiang pledged to support the ideas and informed the minister that his firm is interested in building an 80-metre-tall Buddha statue in Preah Sihanouk province to attract more tourists.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse