Large American Companies to Expand Investment in Cambodia



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning a group of U.S. businessmen led by Mr. Brian David McFeeters, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council.

In the meeting, large U.S. companies have expressed their interest and desire to expand their investment in Cambodia, and sought more understanding on the Royal Government’s investment-related policy.

The U.S.-ASEAN Business Council represents 17 major companies with business operations in the fields of modern technology, social media, tourism, finance, energy, retail markets and manufacturing, energy, and insurance, Mr. Brian David McFeeters told Samdech Thipadei.

Those are Abbott, ADM, Chevron, ConocoPhilips, Estée Lauder Companies, FedEx Express, Ford, Jhpiego, Manulife, Mastercard, Meta, Pfizer, Philip Morris International, RMA Group, Roche, Tilleke and Gibbins, and Visa.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister hig

hly valued the U.S. investment in Cambodia as well as the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council’s interest to expand investment in the Kingdom.

The Premier spoke highly of the key role of the private sector, which does not only contribute to the socio-economic development, but also plays an active role in promoting the diplomacy of public-private partnerships.

Besides, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet briefed the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council on the launch of the Royal Government’s Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1 and the Investment Support Policy Framework through creation of favourable investment environment with the guarantee of peace, political stability and social order, and especially with the policy of providing incentives for investors and the launch of new business model initiatives such as new model of special economic zones.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council to continue to work with Cambodian ministries and institutions and all stakeholders to develop a plan for practical action to pro

mote the relations as well as investment in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse