LASED III to Improve Livelihood and Secure Climate Resilient Infrastructure

LASED III launched yesterday by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction is expected to contribute to poverty reduction, livelihood improvement and expansion of climate resilient road infrastructure.

The optimism was underlined during the launch by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, and Chairperson of the Land Allocation for Social and Economic Development Project III (Lased III).

Lasting from 2020 to 2026, the project has a total budget of US$107 million – US$14 million from the government budget, and the rest US$93 million is the loan from the World Bank.

The Ministries of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction; and of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will execute the project at 71 areas of around 30,000 hectares, wherein 26 are for social land concessions and 45 for indigenous communities.

The project’s key activities include social land concessions, indigenous community land registration, commune land use planning, physical infrastructure development, and support for livelihood development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press