Law on the Management of the Nation in Emergency Promulgated

The Law on the Management of the Nation in Emergency was promulagated on April 29.

The five-chapter of twelve-article Law was signed by Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, Acting Head of State.

The law was approved by the National Assembly on April 10 and then by the Senate a week later. The Constitutional Council of Cambodia (CCC) has announced its constitutionality on April 27.

Aiming at protecting national security and public order, people’s lives and health as well as assets and environment, the law outlines formalities, procedures and conditions for the declaration of a state of emergency, and necessary measures taken by the Royal Government when the nation is in a state of emergency.

A state of emergency is declared when the nation faces dangers such as war or foreign invasion, public health concerns caused by pandemics, serious chaos to national security and public order, and severe calamity threatening or causing nationwide dangers.

Recently, the Ministry of Justice has explained that the Law on the Management of the Nation in Emergency will be implemented only after the state of emergency was declared. While some 70 countries around the world have declared the state of emergency amid the COVID-19 crisis,​ it is not necessary for Cambodia to do so thanks to the current good situation – no new infection case reported and almost all confirmed cases cured.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press