Lawmaker Makes Temple Offerings in Thbong Khmum

H.E. San Sarana, a member of parliament from Thbong Khmum province, offered candles, food and soap to Wat Trapeang Phlong and five other temples in Ponhea Krek district on Sunday.

The lawmaker met earlier with the Trapeang Phlong commune chief and 14 village chiefs as part of regular activities of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

During the meeting on Saturday, he urged local villages to expand poultry, fish and frog farming and grow more vegetables to help ensure food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no cure or vaccine yet,” he said.

Cambodia has been welcoming the wet season (Chol Vossa) at temples since July 5.

During the three months to Oct. 3 this year, monks do not leave their temples to collect alms.

