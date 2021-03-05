Lawmakers Approve the Draft Law on Measures to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

The lawmakers present at the National Assembly (NA)’s extraordinary session this morning approved the draft law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases.

The parliamentary session took place at the NA Palace under the chairmanship of NA President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

The approval was made known by Samdech Heng Samrin on his official Facebook page.

This draft law was endorsed by the Cabinet’s Standing Committee in its meeting held on Feb. 28, under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

This draft law of six chapters and 18 articles sets out health and administrative measures, and other measures to be taken to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other deadly communicable diseases now and in the future to protect the people’s life, public health and public order, as well as to minimise the impact of the disease on Cambodia’s social and economic sectors.

It establishes a stronger and more comprehensive legal basis for managing the situation of COVID-19 spread and other deadly infectious diseases in Cambodia.

It also stipulates the punishment which must be submitted for approval by the legislature.

