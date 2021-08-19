Lawyer Asks ECCC to Annul its Verdict to Sentence Khieu Samphan to Life imprisonment

A group of lawyers of Mr. Khieu Samphan, Former Head of State of the Democratic Kampuchea, has asked the Supreme Court Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) to annul its verdict declared on Nov. 16, 2018.

The request was made yesterday during the opening of an appeal hearing being held virtually from Aug. 16 to 19.

The lawyer group unveiled its complaint, indicating that the trial court was wrong about procedure and judicial process in the charges against its client.

The verdict was not in accordance with the legal process and should be annulled, continued the lawyer, requesting the court to issue a verdict of innocence on each charge against Mr. Khieu Samphan.

However, the co-prosecutors and civil party lawyer defended the court’s decision stating that both the procedure and jurisdiction of the Trial Chamber in case No 002/02, and the verdict announced on Nov.16, 2018 were correct.

Mr. Khieu Samphan was sentenced to life imprisonment for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes on Nov. 16, 2018.

The appeal hearing on case No 002/02 will focus on the accuracy of proceeding, judicial accuracy, crimes to be put in guilt and closing of hearing.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press