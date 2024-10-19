(LEAD) Seoul envoy calls for stronger defense industry cooperation, cautions against protectionism



Seoul’s top envoy to Washington cautioned Thursday against economic “protectionism” as he highlighted the need to address barriers that preclude full defense industrial cooperation between South Korea and the United States.

Speaking at a think tank forum, Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong pointed to a U.S. legal mandate requiring U.S. naval ships to be built in America as a challenge limiting efforts to expand collaboration between the U.S. and its foreign partners.

“This issue is particularly salient right now as the approaching election increased the call to protect American manufacturing and the associated jobs,” he said during the forum hosted by the Washington-based Hudson Institute.

“Nevertheless, this is a pivotal moment, and we must recognize that cooperation offers greater benefit than protectionism,” he added.

Expounding the global security landscape marked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, its military alignment with North Korea and conflicts in the Middle East, Cho underscored the importance of tighter coop

eration among allies and partners.

He cited shipbuilding as one potential area of cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. as he noted the disparity in shipbuilding capacity between the U.S. and China. He cited a congressional report that China has over 230 times the shipbuilding capacity of the U.S. and possesses the world’s largest maritime fighting force operating 234 warships to the U.S. Navy’s 219.

“Korea is the world’s second-largest shipbuilding country, with a 30 percent market share, and a reputation for efficiency and excellence,” he said.

While the U.S. remains “unmatched” in its ability to produce the most technologically advanced military assets for its naval force, expanding ship production and strengthening the industrial base cannot be accomplished “overnight” or “by itself,” he said.

“We can best enhance our capabilities and accelerate innovation to ensure us a secure future at sea only by working together with the trusted partners whose strengths complement our own,” he said.

Cho en

umerated South Korean firms’ efforts to find “innovative” ways to enhance cooperation with the U.S., including acquiring a U.S.-based shipyard and participating in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of ammunition ships.

“The momentum is there, but we must do more,” he said. “This is a moment to deepen our partnership and strengthen our industries even further.”

Also during the forum, Cho said he does not have any confirmed intelligence about whether North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine. But he said that it is “quite likely that it might have already happened.”

“But if that is the case, I think this is something that we have to deal with in a very serious manner together, not just between Korea and the United States, but also together with allies and partners from NATO members,” he said, referring to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

He added that the situation shows that the security of the Indo-Pacific is closely linked to the security of the Euro-Atlantic regi

on.

Source: Yonhap News Agency