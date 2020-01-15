Leaders of Cambodian and Lao Legislative Bodies Discuss Cooperation in Australia

President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin held a bilateral talk with his Lao counterpart H.E. Ms. Pany Yathotou, on the sidelines of the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Canberra, Australia on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the NA General Secretariat, the two sides expressed strong support for cooperation between the governments of the two nations, especially the recent official visit of the Lao Prime Minister to Cambodia which achieved fruitful results for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. On the occasion, the two Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen the relationship towards a long-lasting and strategic multi-sectoral partnership in political, security, economic and socio-cultural affairs.

The National Assembly of Cambodia has recently passed legislation to purchase electricity from a 2,400 megawatt coal plant in Lao PDR, Samdech Heng Samrin told his Lao counterpart. He added that the plan would contribute to social and economic development in both countries.

In reply, H.E. Ms. Pany Yathotou requested further enhancement of the relationship and cooperation between the two parliaments.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press