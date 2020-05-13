LeddarTech Announces Volume Production of the Leddar Pixell Cocoon LiDAR with Manufacturing Partner Clarion Malaysia, a member of the Faurecia Clarion Electronics Business Group

QUEBEC CITY, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announces it will begin volume production of the LeddarTM Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their selected partner Clarion Malaysia, a member of Faurecia Clarion Electronics, a business Group of Faurecia.

The Leddar Pixell is an award-winning 3D solid-state flash LiDAR with a field-of-view of 180-degree designed and tested for off-road, shuttles, robotaxis, delivery, commercial and heavy industry vehicles in addition to other robotic and automated applications where solid-state LiDAR is the best 3D sensing option. The Leddar Pixell provides highly reliable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s vicinity and is ideal for use in perception platforms that are meant to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable road users (VRU). The Leddar Pixell is an optimal detection cocoon solution for autonomous vehicle deployment and has already been adopted by leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America, Asia and Europe.

Leddar Pixell integrates LeddarTech’s patented technologies embedded in the state-of-the-art LCA2 LeddarEngineTM. The LCA2 uses LeddarTech’s LeddarSP™ (signal processing software) to produce raw LiDAR data such as distance, position, and intensity of echoes. LCA2 is suitable for a wide range of applications and can be produced in high volumes for rapid mass-market deployment and is ideal for solid-state LiDARs used in AD/ADAS.

“At LeddarTech, we specialize in solid-state LiDAR technologies with open architecture, with more than a decade of delivering LiDAR solutions to customers operating in various harsh environmental conditions demanding 24/7 continuous operation” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger CEO of LeddarTech. “Clarion Malaysia has a world-class reputation and is recognized as an exceptionally reliable, high-quality, leading Tier-1 supplier for the automotive industry, and we are pleased to announce this partnership for the production of the Leddar Pixell. The large-scale production of the Leddar Pixell will enable us to quickly support customers around the world with this highly in-demand cocoon LiDAR solution. Our customers demand the highest quality, and with Clarion Malaysia as our partner, we are confident that we will exceed our customers’ expectations “concluded Mr. Boulanger.

“Clarion Malaysia is delighted to partner with LeddarTech for the production of the Leddar Pixell. As a leader in LiDAR technologies, LeddarTech stands out in the industry with their automotive and mobility LiDAR platform, and specifically the LCA2 and LCA3 LeddarEngine open-architecture solutions which are essential for the development of cost-effective and scalable solid-state LiDAR solutions for the mobility and automotive industry.” Stated Mr. TK Tan, Managing Director of Clarion Malaysia. “We have a deep understanding of the automotive industry and the high standards that are expected in manufacturing, and we look forward to this partnership with LeddarTech to bring the Pixell to the market with our world-class automotive manufacturing expertise.” Mr. T.K. Tan concluded.

About Clarion Malaysia

Founded in 1970, Clarion Malaysia is a major player in the automotive industry. With its 50 years of experience, Clarion Malaysia is supplying not only automotive infotainment units but also vehicle locating and telematics units to various customers worldwide. Clarion Malaysia is a member of the Faurecia Clarion Electronics, a business Group of Faurecia. For more information on Clarion Malaysia, please visit www.clarion.com.my

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.