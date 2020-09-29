LeddarTech Appoints Dino Rambidis as Chief Financial Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems from Level 1 to Level 5 is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Dino Rambidis as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2020.

Mr. Rambidis has approximately 30 years of experience in senior financial management positions with public and private companies across multiple industries, notably in the financial sector. Before joining LeddarTech, Mr. Rambidis served as Chief Financial Officer at Stornoway Diamond Corporation, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance at Fiera Capital and Vice President, Finance and Operations at PSP Investments.

At LeddarTech, Mr. Rambidis will be responsible for overseeing the financial, corporate accounting, tax and audit aspects of the company’s operations and actively participating as a financial strategist in the orientations and strategic planning of LeddarTech and its projects. Mr. Rambidis assumes the CFO position from Mr. Claude Doré, who will be retiring.

“I am very pleased that Dino has joined the executive team of LeddarTech as Chief Financial Officer,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “Dino possesses a deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting acquired over his 30 years of experience in the private and public sector. This experience demonstrates that Dino possess the required leadership capabilities to strategically manage the financial portfolio of LeddarTech as we continue to optimize LeddarTech for success and sustainable growth,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

Mr. Rambidis stated: “I am looking forward to joining the leadership team of LeddarTech and lead its financial organization.” He continued, “LeddarTech has positioned itself a global leader in sensor technology that enables autonomous and assisted driving applications. LeddarTech is a company to watch following the expansion of its solutions portfolio to include LeddarVision™, a sensor-fusion and perception for Level 1 to Level 5 following the acquisition of VayaVision,” Mr. Rambidis concluded.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 80 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities from Level 1 to Level 5.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

