LeddarTech Partners with Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd to Accelerate LiDAR Deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Applications

QUEBEC CITY, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech® , an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd , as a member of the Leddar™ Ecosystem, joining a team of other technology industry leaders. This strategic collaboration recognizes Sunny Automotive Optech as a market leader in technology that provides optical solutions that contribute toward LiDAR solutions for autonomous and intelligent applications.

Sunny Automotive Optech, as a strategic partner, will be collaborating with LeddarTech in creating LiDAR solutions for automotive and mobility applications. Sunny Automotive Optech will provide automotive grade optical design and industrialization expertise for the optical subsystems as well as manufacturing services for the optical elements and subassemblies. The optical subsystems will include transmitter and receiver optics consisting of selected automotive-grade optical elements with a path to automotive qualification, testing and cost optimization.

This partnership will accelerate the design cycle of our customers and provide a safe, viable path to volume deployment for ADAS & AD applications. LeddarTech and Sunny Automotive Optech will initiate this collaboration on front and cocoon LiDAR optics designs, based on the LeddarEngine ™. The LeddarEngine is comprised of the LeddarCore™ LCA3 system-on-chip and LeddarSP™ signal processing library. The LeddarEngine sets a new standard for the design of integrated and customizable solid-state LiDAR solutions optimized for autonomous shuttles, robotaxis, delivery vehicle and passenger vehicles. Sunny will contribute towards the automotive platform offering that includes the LeddarEngine by introducing automotive grade optical design and manufacturing services to Tier-1 customers developing LiDAR solutions.

“Sunny Automotive Optech’s track record of achieving cost optimization through innovation, balance in product and process design and supply chain management produces an optimized solution between performance and cost. This added competency will enhance the industry’s competitiveness of the LeddarEngine patented technology,” stated Michael Poulin, LeddarTech’s Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development. “Sunny Automotive Optech is a leader in optical solutions for autonomous and intelligent driving, and together with LeddarTech’s additional partners, we will be positioned to offer customers complete and flexible solutions for various AD & ADAS applications versus single products and services. We are delighted to partner with Sunny Automotive Optech.” Mr. Poulin concluded.

“Sunny Automotive Optech and other select members, working synergistically as part of the Leddar TM Ecosystem, will provide increased value to our customers,” stated Winwe Qiu, General Manager of Sunny Automotive Optech “We consider LeddarTech to be an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform. Combining LeddarTech’s technology with Sunny Automotive Optech’s optical competence from design to finished products leading to an optimized solution between performance and cost, will enable us to bring global customers tailored and comprehensive LiDAR solutions. We are looking forward to creating substantial value for both partners through this collaboration with LeddarTech,” Mr. Qiu concluded.

About Sunny Optical Technology® (Group) Company Limited

Sunny Optical is a global leading integrated optical components and products manufacturer with thirty- five years of history and Market Share No. 1 for automotive lens since 2012. The Group is principally engaged in the design, R&D, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Such products include optical components (such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets and other various lens sets), optoelectronic products (such as handset camera modules, 3D optoelectronic products, vehicle modules and other optoelectronic modules) and optical instruments (such as microscopes and intelligent equipment for testing). The Group focuses on the application fields of optoelectronic-related products, such as handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality /augmented reality and automated factories, which are combined with optical, electronic, software and mechanical technologies.

Additional information about Sunny Optical is accessible at www.sunnyoptical.com Contact: 0086-574-62525665; czxcpgy@ sunnyoptical.com

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities. LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at https://leddartech.com/ , and on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

