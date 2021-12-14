LeddarTech to Showcase Critical Sensing and Perception Solutions Enabling ADAS and Autonomous Driving at CES Las Vegas 2022

LeddarTech invites LiDAR manufacturers, Tier 1-2 suppliers, system integrators and automotive OEMs to discover the latest in ADAS and AD sensing and perception technologies at booth 7061 January 5-8 at CES

QUEBEC, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation at five CES Las Vegas locations, January 5-8 ’22. The LeddarTech Showcase location will demonstrate four new leading solutions that enable OEMs, Tier 1-2 suppliers, system integrators and LiDAR manufacturers to solve critical ADAS and AD sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive, mobility and off-road vehicle markets. In addition, LeddarTech will also be present at four other Ecosystem Partner locations.

Introducing the LeddarTech Showcase (Booth #7061, LVCC West Hall)

The theme of LeddarTech’s CES destination booth (#7061) is “Solving Critical Sensing and Perception Challenges in ADAS and AD.” The booth, located in the all-new LVCC West Hall, in the heart of the Transportation/Vehicle Technology section, will feature groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

LeddarTech welcomes CES delegates to see firsthand solutions that address critical issues facing customers:

Uncover the benefits of raw data fusion with LeddarVision™

A comprehensive open sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial vehicle ADAS and autonomous L2-L5 driving applications. Maximize LiDAR performance with LeddarSteer™ DBSD

A scalable, adaptable and reliable solid-state, automotive-grade digital beam steering device (DBSD) for LiDAR manufacturers and vision system developers enhances range and resolution while optimizing costs and form factors. Explore a LiDAR development solution that reduces risk, costs and time, enabling faster time-to-market with the LiDAR XLRator™

A versatile LiDAR development platform and auto-grade reference design solution. The XLRator is powered by the LeddarEngine (SoC and signal processing software) and critical components from development collaborators, ams OSRAM, STMicroelectronics and TE First Sensor that enable LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2s and system integrators to develop automotive-grade LiDAR sensors meeting the specific requirements of OEMs. The XLRator platform also integrates the LeddarSteer DBSD. View the benefits of the LeddarEcho™ simulation tool in reducing development time

A SiL sensor simulation software application for ADAS/AD system developers and integrators that models various sensor architectures and components to develop optimal LiDAR designs and validate the resulting performance within specific application use cases.

Also, visit LeddarTech at their Ecosystem Partner locations:

dSPACE (Booth #3555, LVCC West Hall), a company whose solutions have accelerated the development of innovative vehicle technology for decades, will host LeddarTech in demonstrating the LeddarEcho high-precision simulation tools and models created to support and significantly accelerate the development and validation of LeddarEngine-based LiDAR sensors and related ADAS & AD systems.

The Canadian Automotive Parts and Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) (Booth #6367, LVCC West Hall) is Canada’s national association representing OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies and advanced technology services for the worldwide automotive industry. LeddarTech is a proud member of the association and a technical contributor in the autonomous vehicle initiative “Project Arrow.”

Gouvernement du Québec – Investissement Québec (Booth #51827, The Venetian Expo, 2nd floor, 201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas) is the go-to partner for international businesses thinking of locating to Québec. They also support the efforts made by Québec companies to access and expand into innovative markets. LeddarTech is proud to be a delegate on its CES trade mission. The company will be highlighting its sensor solutions for ITS and mobility applications.

Set a meeting with LeddarTech at CES:

LeddarTech will have representatives from all divisions available. You are invited to pre-arrange a meeting HERE for product demonstrations, media interviews, industry analyst or investor discussions, enquire about joining the Leddar™ Ecosystem or learn about the incredible career opportunities available. The team will be there to greet you at the booth or meet with you –by appointment only– in the LeddarTech business lounge #W318 at LVCC West Hall – Level 3.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech provides the most flexible, robust and accurate sensing technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). LeddarTech enables customers to solve critical environmental sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. The company offers cost-effective, scalable solutions such as LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model with multi-sensor support for camera, radar and LiDAR configurations. LeddarTech supports LiDAR makers and Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with LeddarSteer™, a digital beam steering device, and the LiDAR XLRator development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. LeddarTech is responsible for several cutting-edge remote-sensing innovations, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

