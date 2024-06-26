Legal Charges Against Notorious Murderer Srey Sina Expanded

The conviction of murderer Srey Sina, whose case went viral across Cambodia, has been expanded, and the minister of justice pledges to include the vicious killer in the list of criminals that will never be pardoned.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith shared the update in a press conference on June 26 at the ministry office.

Murderer Srey Sina aggressively intervened in a minor dispute between two neighbours and ended up killing a couple and injuring and intimidating some others at the site.

According to H.E. Koeut Rith, Srey Sina is charged with murder under Article 199 of the Criminal Code, which is punishable with 10 to 15 years in prison.

He is also charged with attempted murder under Articles 27 and 199 of the Criminal Code, with a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison, and with illegal use of firearms under Article 20 of the Law on the Management of Weapons, Explosives, and Ammunition, which is punishable by imprisonment for 6 months to 2 years.

The deputy prime minister appreciated

ppreciated the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the proceeding, stressing that for the next step he will request the inclusion of Srey Sina in a list of vicious murders who deserve no pardon.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse