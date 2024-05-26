LEISURE ACTIVITY “JUH RAON” ENLIVENS DAY TWO OF HAWANA 2024



KUCHING, The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration now in its second day, continues to be lively with an array of exciting programmes.

In addition to academic sessions, the festivities are also enlivened by a leisure activity known as ‘Juh Raon’, aimed at showcasing the unique culture and latest developments in the Land of the Hornbills.

‘Juh Raon’, meaning ‘let’s go wandering’ in Sarawak Malay, involves 75 media practitioners from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and abroad.

They will visit iconic locations in Kuching, including the Borneo Cultures Museum, Darul Hana Bridge and Dataran Ibu Pertiwi and the day culminates in a tea reception and networking session at the English Tea House restaurant.

Meanwhile, the HAWANA 2024 Exhibition at the Main Atrium, Plaza Merdeka, enters its second day with 20 booths from various agencies showcasing their services. This exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to gather information and participate in various activities.

Visitors will also have the chance

to view classic equipment such as cameras, radios, recording devices and video cameras and learn about the history of media in Sarawak. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 5 pm.

The exhibition involves several agencies, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), TVS, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), FINAS, Department of Information (Japen), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) and UDA Holdings Berhad.

Meanwhile, the two-day Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) 2024, themed ‘Media Evolution in the Digital Era,’ kicks off today with the participation of around 600 local and international attendees.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate the conference, which is a key component of the HAWANA 2024 programme.

Tonight, participants of HAWANA 2024 will be honoured at a dinner hosted by Sarawak Governor, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

HAW

ANA 2024 is attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from over 11 countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Brunei, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, China, South Korea and Qatar.

This major gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Sarawak government with Bernama as the implementing agency.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency