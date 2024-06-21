LET SPEAKER DECIDE ON STATUS OF SIX BERSATU MPS – PM ANWAR



PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is leaving it to the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul to decide on the status of the seat of six Bersatu Members of Parliament whose party membership has ceased immediately.

“The question of six Bersatu seats (Members of Parliament) was referred to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat. Let the Speaker decide,” he said when met after performing Friday prayers at the Tun Abdul Aziz Mosque, here today.

Yesterday, Bersatu chief whip Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee announced in a statement that the notification of the vacant seats of the six Bersatu MPs whose party membership had ceased immediately had been submitted and received by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s office.

The seats involve the parliamentary constituencies of Jeli and Gua Musang in Kelantan, Bukit Gantang and Kuala Kangsar in Perak, Tanjong Karang, Selangor and Labuan.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency