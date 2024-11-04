Liangma River Enlivened With Dazzling Light Show.



KUALA LUMPUR: The recently launched 2024 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival has illuminated the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt under the theme “Following Light, Beautiful Shadows”. The festival featured over 50 lighting installations as well as staged over 10 entertainment and consumption events across three key areas, namely the Liangma River International Water Front with the sub-theme of “Flowing Light and Color”, Chaoyang Park (‘A Light Adventure’), and Junwangfu (Mansion of Commandery Prince Shuncheng), where visitors can access these attractions either on water or on land.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, starting from the Yansha Wharf, an “AI Dancer” gracefully performs on building facades, showcasing a dance projection called “Light Dance of Blossoms”, created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. At Liangma Port, the Bogong Lock features a rich display of light and shadow effects, combining naked-eye projection, laser drawing, and mechanical movements with a strong nat

ional style. Meanwhile, at SOLANA Wharf, the “Magical Night: Music Box” light show combines music with visual art, creating a lively atmosphere that feels like a magical stage.

The Liangma River connects the major shopping districts of Sanlitun, Yansha, and SOLANA, and is lined by nearly 10,000 high-rated shops, including five-star hotels, Michelin restaurants, cafes, tea houses, bookstores, and theatres. This integration of leisure and culture highlights the unique characteristics of a riverside zone with interconnected commercial areas, making it Beijing’s only waterfront economic belt that gathers cultural, commercial, and tourism factors.

As a “golden business card” for Beijing’s cultural and tourism industries, the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt is highly favoured by residents and domestic and international visitors alike. In the future, Chaoyang will upgrade this economic belt, introducing emerging industries and digital art activities and creating avant-garde cultural spaces and popular des

tinations for cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports consumption that appeal to youths and lure more international visitors to enjoy the beautiful night scenery by boat.