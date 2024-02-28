Liechtenstein Foreign Minister to Pay Official Visit to Cambodia



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of Liechtenstein, H.E. Ms. Dominique Hasler, will pay an official visit to Cambodia from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2024, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This visit will be made at the invitation of H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the visit, the press release pointed out, H.E. Ms. Dominique Hasler will meet the Deputy Prime Minister to discuss various fields of cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concern. They will also sign the Framework Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein on Development Cooperation.

To promote cooperation in the fields of education and vocational training, the source added, H.E. Ms. Dominique Hasler will have separate talks with H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister

and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, and H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training. She will also visit projects supported by the Liechtenstein Development Service in Cambodia.

‘The visit marks a significant milestone in the amicable relations between the two nations and aims to enhance cooperation for the benefit of both peoples,’ stressed the press release.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse