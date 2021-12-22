Light Rain and Low Temperature Expected

Cambodia would experience light to moderate rain on Dec. 23-26 and the temperature as low as 15 degrees Celsius on Dec. 27-28.

The condition due to the high pressure and Northeast monsoon was notified by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology in a new weather forecast released on Dec. 21.

The provinces next to the Dangrek mountain range and north-eastern highland areas would see the lowest minimum temperature at around 15-17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature would be from 24 to 26 Degrees Celsius.

During the same period, in the central lowland areas, the temperature would vary between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The coastal regions will experience the temperature from 17 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press