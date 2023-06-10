Litter Management Well Maintained during 12th ASEAN Para Games

Like during the 32nd SEA Games, good litter management has been well maintained for the 12th ASEAN Para Games concluded yesterday.

Mr. Rin Sophearom, a volunteer cleaner at Phnom Penh's Morodok Techo Stadium for the games, shared the notice with AKP.

According to the volunteer, there were around 200 volunteer cleaners working from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and divided into the morning and evening shifts.

Despite the early start and late finish, litter management work during the games was not challenging, thanks to good hygiene awareness among both national and international spectators, he added.

In his address on June 8, Cambodian Prime Minister reminded his fellow Cambodians that as a host country, Cambodia does not prioritise medal winning, but a welcoming hospitality for all participating sports contingents.

Mr. Rin Sophearom strongly supported the insight, adding that poor sanitation and dirty environment would disappoint participants as well as visitors, and eventually damage Cambodia's reputation.

With this in mind, he added, he and his team were very careful in ensuring the cleanliness not only at the sport venues but along the streets.

Taking place from June 3 to 9, the 12th ASEAN Para Game in Phnom Penh accommodated 14 sports with 431 sports events with over 2,000 participating athletes from other ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse