Loans to Private Sector Reach US$55 billion

The country’s banking and financial institutions provided more than US$55.6 billion in loans to the private sector as of the first ten months, an increase by 8 percent from US51.5 billion in June this year, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC)’s report issued on Dec. 28.

Banks had lent US$46.33 billion to their customers, while microfinance institutions had loaned US$9.28 billion to their clients, the source added.

The loans had been given to main sectors such as trade, housing, construction, agriculture, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturing, among others, it said.

NBC attributed the increase in loans to continued investment and economic activities despite the pandemic.

Cambodia has 58 commercial banks, 9 specialised banks, and 86 microfinance institutions, with a total of 2,614 headquarters and branches as well as 3,998 automated teller machines (ATMs) throughout the country, the NBC said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press