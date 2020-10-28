Lotame Unveils Panorama ID, the First Global Cookieless Identity Solution for a Privacy-First Open Web

New cookieless ID powers relevant & responsible omnichannel advertising, while empowering consumers with a universal and persistent opt-out across every digital touchpoint, browser & device

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotame ( www.lotame.com ), the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising, today announced the launch of Lotame Panorama ID, the first global, people-based identity solution for a cookieless open web. Powered by Lotame’s patented graphing technology, its identity solution connects all types of device identifiers, associated individual behaviors, and privacy choices into a single view, without dependence on cookies.

Panorama ID is freely accessible to all digital advertising players and interoperable across the ecosystem via API, prebid and inbound/outbound server-to-server.

“Third-party targeting challenges and mounting privacy regulations have created an identity crisis in digital,” said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame. “Without privacy-friendly and people-based tools, brands and publishers can’t communicate and transact effectively in a cookieless world. If they can’t get identity right, they can’t understand or engage audiences at scale, affecting everything from customer loyalty to sales and revenue to the viability of business tomorrow. With our Panorama ID, we’re giving the marketplace equal opportunity to compete, improve consumer relationships, and deliver outstanding, diverse, ad-supported content across the open web and connected devices.”

Finding a solution to identity is pivotal for the survival of the digital ecosystem, outside the bounds of Google, Facebook and Amazon. The IAB’s Socioeconomic Impact of Internet Tracking February 2020 report found that if digital tracking ended without a replacement, “there would be a shift of between $32 billion and $39 billion of advertising from the open web to the walled gardens by 2025.”1

Created for the open web, Lotame Panorama ID is the only global identity solution built from multiple inputs, including deterministic data like customer IDs and emails, and publicly available web data. It is the first and only omnichannel and freely accessible identity solution that does not depend on third-party cookies to target consumers globally.

With this identity solution, marketers and publishers can:

Protect consumer privacy: Lotame Panorama ID will incorporate a universal opt-out — consumers will opt out once and that choice is reflected in real-time, persisting across every digital touchpoint, device and instance of identity. Lotame Panorama ID is compliant with GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and adheres to IAB Transparency and Consent Framework 2.0, while setting new benchmarks for consumer privacy.

Lotame Panorama ID will incorporate a universal opt-out — consumers will opt out once and that choice is reflected in real-time, persisting across every digital touchpoint, device and instance of identity. Lotame Panorama ID is compliant with GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and adheres to IAB Transparency and Consent Framework 2.0, while setting new benchmarks for consumer privacy. Increase ad targeting accuracy and scale : By matching attributes across devices and domains to an individual, and with an open ecosystem approach of more than 90 platform partners, plus data from 180 providers in 58 countries, the Lotame Panorama ID leverages the most comprehensive collection of data points in the industry to accurately triangulate the right consumer for the right message. The ID features an average of 119 web and 89 mobile attributes per pseudonymous individual, delivering the highest accuracy, profile depth, and scale across the open web.

By matching attributes across devices and domains to an individual, and with an open ecosystem approach of more than 90 platform partners, plus data from 180 providers in 58 countries, the Lotame Panorama ID leverages the most comprehensive collection of data points in the industry to accurately triangulate the right consumer for the right message. The ID features an average of 119 web and 89 mobile attributes per pseudonymous individual, delivering the highest accuracy, profile depth, and scale across the open web. Effectively measure campaigns: Lotame Panorama ID is a people-based metric that enables publishers and marketers to effectively target, measure, and deliver campaign reporting based on unique people rather than the unstable cookie ID or the threatened mobile ad ID.

Lotame Panorama ID is a people-based metric that enables publishers and marketers to effectively target, measure, and deliver campaign reporting based on unique people rather than the unstable cookie ID or the threatened mobile ad ID. Frequency cap by individual: In some instances, a single ad can reach a user 40 times in a month 2 , creating over-exposure that pushes the boundaries of acceptability for consumers. With Lotame Panorama ID, advertisers and publishers can now control how many times an individual — not a device — sees an ad across every digital touchpoint, device, and instance of their experience. This helps safeguard brand reputation for marketers, while ensuring a positive experience for inventory holders.

In some instances, a single ad can reach a user 40 times in a month , creating over-exposure that pushes the boundaries of acceptability for consumers. With Lotame Panorama ID, advertisers and publishers can now control how many times an individual — not a device — sees an ad across every digital touchpoint, device, and instance of their experience. This helps safeguard brand reputation for marketers, while ensuring a positive experience for inventory holders. Work together: To enable relevant, responsible, and resilient advertising on an individual level, marketers and publishers need to work together to future proof their businesses. Lotame Panorama ID provides a common language for the ecosystem and an interoperable bridge for everything from ad targeting and delivery to analytics, optimization, and attribution.

To enable relevant, responsible, and resilient advertising on an individual level, marketers and publishers need to work together to future proof their businesses. Lotame Panorama ID provides a common language for the ecosystem and an interoperable bridge for everything from ad targeting and delivery to analytics, optimization, and attribution. Increase revenue beyond contextual targeting: Publishers can use Lotame Panorama ID to access previously invisible audiences across browsers and see their rich multidimensional attributes and behaviors even on the first impression. They can go beyond the limits of contextual targeting to help marketers reach customers who have qualified for audiences based on their expressed passions, behaviors, and interests across all their devices and publisher domains, as well as outside of owned properties. This unlocks valuable new monetization opportunities for publishers as COVID-19 continues to impact revenue.

Lotame Panorama ID adheres to the principles set forth by the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media, of which Lotame is a member alongside P&G, Unilever, Ford, GM, IBM, NBCUniversal, IPG, Publicis, and digital advertising leaders.

To learn more about how Lotame Panorama ID builds a connected digital advertising ecosystem for all, please visit www.lotame.com/panorama/id

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com .

