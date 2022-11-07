Luiss University consolidates its cooperation with academic institutions, business community, and Alumni network in the United States

Launch of Luiss US Foundation and opening of Luiss Alumni Chapter in Washington D.C.

Paola Severino (top left) Andrea Prencipe (bottom) ROME, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strengthening the bridge between Italy and the US with skills, relations and new business opportunities, as strategic assets of a new “economic and educational diplomacy” is the goal of Luiss University’s mission in the United States.

The delegation includes Vice President Paola Severino, Rector Andrea Prencipe, Deputy Rector for Internationalisation Raffaele Marchetti and the president of Luiss Alumni Association (ALL), Andrea Battista.

One of the mission’s goals is launching the Luiss US Foundation which will serve as an operational hub for fundraising and for seeking new stakeholders on American soil. It will enable the University to develop enhanced cooperation with American universities, companies, and civil society organizations to become a physical and cultural milestone for the large Italian-American community in the US.

To achieve these objectives, the new Foundation will draw on ideas and resources from the University’s Alumni community, a network of more than 54,000 professionals on five continents who, during this mission, will inaugurate the new Washington Chapter. It will add to those already present in New York and California. The new office in the US capital will be headed by Giuliana Canè, Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

It will operate through an international partnership of the world’s most prestigious universities and business associations that – in addition to Luiss – will include George Washington University (GWU) in the US, SciencesPo Uni, Ottawa, Canada; Hertie School in Berlin, Germany; King’s College London, UK; and Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium.

“Luiss is proud to contribute to the writing of a new page in the story of Rome-Washington relations, a seminal and emblematic step, especially in these times of high uncertainty. Connecting the Higher education system and the industrial systems of our countries with this ideal bridge, extended to our closest continental partners, means building a solid basis for the creation of fundamental new skills and opportunities for generating economic growth and a common vision of the world,” declared University Vice President Paola Severino.

On the occasion of the US mission, “NIAF-Luiss Guido Carli” scholarships has been launched. Funded by the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), they will enable US students of Italian descent to attend Luiss.

“These new Luiss initiatives in the United States consolidate and accelerate our internationalization path, which, to date, counts more than 315 partner universities in 64 countries,” said Rector Andrea Prencipe, who added: “The global approach of our Athenaeum continues, therefore, along two lines: preparing students with an international mindset and interdisciplinary knowledge to face the complexity of future challenges, and strengthening our relations with companies and institutions present overseas, also through the network of Luiss Alumni, true ambassadors of our University.”

According to the prestigious QS World University 2022 ranking, Luiss Guido Carli University is the 1st in Italy by Subject, 22nd in the world for Political and International Studies and in the Top 100 for the Social Sciences and Management.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 485c25f5-35f6-4e44-a092- df809dddd3bc

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8690910