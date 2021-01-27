Luong Cave in Kampot Province Listed as Natural Heritage Site

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to list Phnom Preah Kuhear Luong (Luong cave) in Kampot province as a natural heritage site.

The decision was reflected in a sub-decree signed by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on Jan. 22 and released to the media yesterday.

The complex of Luong cave encompasses a total land area of 25 hectares in Touk Meas Khang Lech communce of Banteay Meas district.

The enlisting of this new natural heritage site aims to better protect the environment, biodiversity as well as natural resources in the area for sustainable use.

Once formalised, the Luong cave natural heritage will be under the management of the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with relevant ministries and institutions, Kampot provincial administration, and the armed forces.

