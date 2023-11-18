MACC Opens Operations Room for Kemaman By-Election to Monitor Corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has established an operations room dedicated to monitoring and addressing corruption and misuse of power during the Kemaman parliamentary by-election. This move is part of MACC’s ongoing efforts to ensure fair and lawful electoral practices.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the operations room will be active 24/7 from now until December 2. It is located at the MACC Kemaman branch in Bangunan Persekutuan, Jalan Melor, Gong Limau, Peti Surat 6000, 24000 Kemaman, Terengganu.

The commission has provided multiple channels for the public to submit information and complaints. Besides visiting the operations room, individuals can report corrupt acts and misuse of power via email at aduan.prk.terengganu@sprm.gov.my or by calling 09-8502080.

In addition, the MACC reminded all political parties and candidates participating in the by-election to adhere to legal and electoral regulations. The commission underscored the importance of compliance with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954, emphasizing the need for lawful conduct in all election-related activities.