Machina Record Chooses Anomali to Power its Intelligence Led Cybersecurity Services in Japan

Company Uses Anomali to Turn Vast Amounts of Dark Web Data Into Actionable Threat Intelligence

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with Machina Record, a top provider of cybersecurity services across Japan. Machina Record will utilize the Anomali product suite to generate threat intelligence that strengthens detection and speeds response capabilities for its customers across the region.

“Cybercrime is becoming more complex, with new adversaries emerging regularly. Without the ability to respond quickly, organizations remain vulnerable to data breaches, ransomware attacks and other cyber incidents,” said Yusuke Gunji, CEO of Machina Record, Inc. “With Anomali, we are turning vast amounts of data into intelligence that allows us to analyze threats and develop effective countermeasures that reduce risk across our customers’ environments.”

Anomali is fast becoming a preferred partner to many of APAC’s top security providers. We are ramping engagement with partners in the region that are using us to help defend top public and private organizations in the country. Recently, Frost & Sullivan named Anomali the winner of its 2020 Frost Radar Innovation Excellence Award for the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIP) Market, positioned us as the clear innovation leader, and noted that we have secured the largest share of the TIP market (40%).

“The APAC region has always been at the center of the digital world, a factor that attracts the attention of cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries,” said Geoff Noble, Anomali Sr. Vice President and GM, APAC. “With Anomali underpinning its threat intelligence capabilities, Machina Record will accelerate detection and response over the threats that are most impactful to their customers’ environments.”

About Machina Record

Cybercrime is so diversified that criminals are shifting their form from single to organized. Information exchange between criminals is carried out at a speed faster than the judiciary’s response, and proactive security measures will be essential in the future. Machina Records Co., Ltd. aims to provide intelligence tailored to the Japanese market, strengthen existing security for clients, and make not only the Internet but society as a whole safer.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

