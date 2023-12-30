MAF STEP UP TO CLEAN SCHOOL AFFECTED BY FLOODS

DUNGUN, With only two days to go before the start of the new school session, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) stepped up to clean flood-hit Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Pasir Raja here today.

A team of 33 personnel from Company C 18 of the Royal Malay Soldiers Regiment (PARA), carried out the cleaning operation early this morning to ensure the school’s 53 students can resume their studies comfortably next Tuesday.

SK Kampung Pasir Parent and Teachers Association chairman, Raja Shahdan Musa, said he was grateful to the MAF members for their willingness to lend a helping hand because it is difficult to clean the school’s three blocks without extra help from outside.

“Our village was hit by floods on Dec 23 and the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at Kampung Pasir Raja Community Hall was open from Dec 24 to yesterday. But barely three hours after it was closed at 5 pm, the river overflowed again and the residents are now back at the PPS.

“I am very grateful and would like to say a big thank you to the armed forces personnel for volunteering their time and energy to clean our school,” he told Bernama.

The Kampung Pasir Raja Community Hall PPS, which was reopened after being closed at 5 pm yesterday, is sheltering 66 evacuees from 24 families.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency