Malaria Cases Dropped by 70 Percent in First Six Months

Cambodia has noticed a significant drop of about 70 percent of Malaria cases for the first six months of 2020, according to the Ministry of Health’s notification issued yesterday.

The ministry has recorded 4,540 cases of the disease, compared to 15,165 cases during the same period in the previous year, and more impressively no death reported.

The decline was also observed in areas with more of the cases in the past, such as Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri, Pursat and Stung Treng provinces.

With the move, Cambodia is achieving three years before the targeted years aiming to completely eradicate death by Malaria.

It also indicates consistent control of the deadly disease, resulting in remarkable decline of cases from year to year.

Thanking those involved in the control of Malaria in Cambodia, Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng encouraged continuing efforts to not only sustain the success but bringing it to a new level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press