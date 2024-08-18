Malaysia Halts New Oil Palm Plantations To Preserve Forest Cover – Johari



SANDAKAN, Malaysia has pledged to halt new oil palm plantations in forest areas to support sustainability and maintain its current forest cover of 54 per cent.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said that palm fruits harvested from deforested areas will be barred from entering palm oil mills.

“Factories accepting such fruits will be prohibited from exporting or selling their products. I believe we have enough oil palm plantations.

‘We want to maintain our forest cover at 54 per cent to enhance biodiversity protection, including safeguard orangutans,” he said during the World Orangutan Day 2024 event here today.

He emphasised that this policy has been communicated to industry players through various previous engagements.

Johari stressed the need for Malaysia to ensure that all palm oil exports meet sustainability standards to prove the country’s commitment.

He noted that Sabah alone has 1.5 million hectares of oil palm plantations. Despite this, the palm oil industry faces

criticism and negative propaganda from some Western countries regarding its sustainability.

‘The government is committed to addressing these false claims. We are making Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification mandatory for all producers, including estates and smallholders,’ Johari added.

With over 80 per cent of Malaysia’s palm oil production destined for export, the MSPO certification is vital for assuring buyers of the products’ sustainability and quality.

Johari highlighted that the palm oil sector significantly contributes to Malaysia’s economy, representing 3 per cent of GDP, generating over RM100 billion in export revenue and providing around one million jobs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency