Malaysia Interested in Investment in Kampong Speu

Malaysia is interested in investment opportunities in Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province.

The interest was underlined by H.E. Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia, in a recent meeting with H.E. Vei Samnang, Governor of Kampong Speu province.

The Malaysian Ambassador informed the governor that he will invite Malaysian investors to visit Kampong Speu province to explore investment opportunities, especially in solar energy, tourism, trade, real estate, agriculture, and industry sectors.

H.E. Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim also hoped to invite H.E. Governor to visit Malaysia to present the potentials of Kampong Speu province to Malaysian businessmen in the near future.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press